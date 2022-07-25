New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A A non-partisan non-profit is being launched A multi-million dollar ad buy targeting the younger generation ready to hit the major entertainment channels.

After a successful soft launch that brought in 125,000 email subscribers in two months, OurAmerica is making a $2.5 million ad buy with an initial $500,000 ad buy that will air on Univision, BET, TNT, TBS and MTV.

The ad, titled “Our America,” features former Democratic congressional candidate Barrington Martin II, the group’s eastern national director, and Gabriel Nadels, western national director, on the current state of America’s politics.

“America: The Land of the Free and Home of the Brave,” says the ad’s narrator. “But some people are trying to tear her down. They think it’s cool.”

“The country is not as divided as they would have you believe,” Martin said in the statement, adding that America is “the land of opportunity.”

“Opportunities like nowhere else in the world,” Martin continued.

“[I was a] A poor boy from Mexico and I were able to succeed,” Nadales said. “That’s what American greatness is all about.”

“Don’t let the haters win,” the narrator concludes the ad, encouraging viewers to visit the organization’s website.

Fox News Digital sat down with two of OurAmerica’s national directors to discuss the organization and how they look to make a difference in America.

“One of the mistakes a lot of organizations make is they want to be really political. But OurAmerica is not a political organization, we’re a cultural movement,” Nadales told Fox News Digital in an interview Monday.

“So we really want to engage with people who don’t want anything to do with politics, but who still want to show their patriotism to their country, to America,” Nadels continued.

Formerly a member of Antifa, Nadels left the group after his political beliefs ran counter to their orthodoxy. About OurAmerica Helping people who are not interested in politics really show their support for this country, show their support for America.”

Martin told Fox News Digital during the interview that the group found that “there is a cultural divide, a social divide among Americans” and that “many Americans believe in basic American values.”

“So those outlets were chosen because we needed to bridge these divides that have occurred in politics over the last decade or so, and we wanted to bring everyone under the umbrella of OurAmerica,” Martin said.

Nadels said the ads were targeted at a “younger demographic,” specifically 21- to 25-year-olds and 40-year-olds, and received a lot of support from the softlaunch, which garnered 125,000 emails. Social media advertising and outreach.

“And, in our first month, we had 70,000 members, and the very ideology and very foundational values ​​of American values ​​that our America believes in, a lot of people were drawn to the right. Right out of the gate,” Martin said.

“If we continue this process, if we continue with the momentum we have, we think we can connect with a lot of Americans, especially through social media and all sets of media, through our commercials. Our videos, things of that nature,” the former congressional candidate continued.

“So, we’re really excited about what we’re doing because it’s catching up fast and it’s doing great, great things to bring people together,” he added.