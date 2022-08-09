New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The woman, who was traveling with her family from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom on Friday, died in her sleep on the flight, a friend said.

A GoFundMe page Calling for help for her family, Helen Rhodes said she was “unresponsive within hours of getting on the plane” with her husband and two children. The flight was eight hours away.

“Even though this has hurt the family, they all had time to say what they had to say to her. Needless to say, they are devastated. The loss is unimaginable,” friend Jane wrote on JJ’s page.

The plane landed for a stop in Germany and Helen’s body was laid to rest in Frankfurt, while the rest of the family continued on to the UK. JJ writes that after living in Hong Kong for 15 years, the family is ready to move back to the UK.

This is the first time Rhodes has seen his family in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK officials believe monkeypox may be on the rise

“We are still in disbelief and shock at the sudden death of our dear friend Helen Rhodes, whose life touched so many in Hong Kong and the UK,” JJ said.

The UK Foreign Office told the Guardian in a statement that they are “supporting the family of the British woman who died on the flight to Frankfurt and are in contact with local authorities.”

UK man held at Windsor Castle charged with crossbow intended to ‘injur or alarm’ Queen

The GoFundMe campaign is raising money for “any unexpected expenses” related to Rhodes’ funeral, support for her children and “a legacy in Helen’s honor so that her loved ones can feel how much she was loved and appreciated by so many. She was blessed with kindness, friendship and generous help.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

As of Tuesday morning, it had surpassed its goal by £21,486 – about $26,005.