A mom who went to the Manitoba emergency room for help after giving birth to depression said she had “nothing to get depressed about.”

A Manitoba mother with postpartum depression says an emergency room doctor fired her last month when she sought help after she had suicidal thoughts.

Delsie Martin, who has a six-month-old son and a two-year-old daughter, said she had persistent thoughts about death when she asked her husband to take her to Neepawa Medical Center on a Sunday afternoon in August.

But she says a doctor at a hospital in a southwestern city sent her away without any treatment or referral.

“He pointed to my husband and said: “Look at this wonderful person who is sitting here, and your two children are at home. There is no reason for you to get depressed,” Martin said.

The 34-year-old woman says she told her doctor she was taking medication for postpartum depression, which she suffered from after the birth of her first child.

The medical team in her home community at Interlake in Manitoba treated her, but she said she reached her limit when she visited family in Nipawa.

“On that day, my thoughts became so overwhelming, and they raced so fast… [that] thoughts of death suddenly appeared, from which I could logically dissuade myself [before] became much more logical,” Martin said.

According to her, the first thing the doctor asked her was what kind of contraception she uses.

“He said I shouldn’t have any more children.”

Martin also told him about other sources of stress in her life – childcare, school and finances.

“He said, ‘You think you know what financial stress is? I’m financially stressed,” Martin said.

“Then he referred us to some financial planner in the States and said that if I got a financial planner [and] if I don’t have kids, I’ll be fine,” Martin said.

According to her, after a 20-minute visit, the doctor told her that there was nothing he could do to help her.

“[He said]”No one can help you, you can only help yourself” and he is right. But the postpartum depression brain heard only “no one can help you.”

According to her, she left the hospital with shame and condemnation, without contacting other services.

Martin, who has worked as a social worker and mental health support professional for the past decade, says there is a stigma associated with mental health, especially postpartum depression.

But even in the crisis, she knew that what happened to her was wrong, and in the days that followed, she became even more upset by the communication.

“Someone will go and try to commit suicide, possibly die of suicide if they are treated like that.”

A few days later, Martin contacted the hospital to get the name of the doctor who examined her, but he never got a call back. She sent a letter detailing her encounter and her concerns to the patient affairs department at Prairie Mountain Health, the regional health authority that handles Neepawa.

The spokesman said the health authority was “strict in confidentiality” and could not talk about details related to the specific case, but said its patient department had been contacted. Any follow-up “will be done directly with the patient,” the spokesperson said.

Martin says she spoke to someone in Patient Relations and felt heard and satisfied to have a conversation with a doctor about how the experience affected her.

Gaps in the system

Jaime Charlebois, who works for a group advocating for mental health care before, during and after pregnancy, says cases like Martin’s happen all too often.

“We hear from people across Canada about how difficult it can be when they seek help,” said Charlebois, co-executive director of the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaboration.

“There is a fear that if we are talking about our mental health, there is a fear of detaining your child and things like that.”

The organization is calling for a national strategy for perinatal mental health, which Charlebois says will help doctors determine when and how to screen postpartum patients and what treatment options are available.

“There are so many gaps in our system, which puts a responsibility on these people to … look for help themselves when they are struggling so hard,” she said.

“It’s just unethical. Elsewhere around the world, there are screening programs, there are perinatal mental health teams, there are maternal and child psychiatric units in case a woman needs an inpatient stay.”

Martin says she believes the doctor she saw thought he was doing the right thing. “I don’t think he knew how much he hurt me,” she says. “But that’s what’s scary.” (Presented by Delsey Martin)

Martin stressed that she doesn’t want her experience to deter others from seeking help, a point echoed by Charlebois.

“Please seek help,” said Charlebois. “Don’t let one bad situation stop you from getting the help you need. Get a second opinion.”

Martin says she is now receiving excellent care in her home community, but wants to draw attention to the importance of mental health education for healthcare professionals.

“I have no anger or malice towards this doctor because I sincerely believe that he thought he was doing the right thing.

“I don’t think he knew how much he hurt me. But that’s what’s scary.”

