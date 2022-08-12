NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    According to Vogue, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen was spotted at a McDonald’s in Sao Paulo. Here she is photographed walking the Alexander McQueen runway show in 1998. She is one of the most famous and highest earning supermodels in the industry. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen walking the Valentino runway
    In 1996, Bündchen moved to New York City. She appeared on the cover of Brazilian Vogue in 1997. In 1999, she was awarded “Model of the Year” by Vogue and VH1. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen walking Victoria's Secret in 2005
    From 2000 to 2007, Gisele Bündchen was the face of Victoria’s Secret. Here’s a 5’11” model photographed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala in 2008
    Gisele Bündchen met her current husband Tom Brady in 2006. He was the quarterback for the New England Patriots at the time. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen in 2009
    On February 26, 2009, Bundchen and Brady married in a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California. After that, he got married for the second time in Costa Rica. Here the couple is photographed at the 2009 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with son Benjamin Reign Brady
    Bündchen and Brady have two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady. They also co-parent Brody’s son John “Jack” Edward with his ex Bridget Moynahan. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after the 2021 Super Bowl
    Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady after he wins Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Getty Images)

  • Twin sisters Gisele Bundchen and Patricia Nonnenmacher Bundchen
    Gisele Bündchen grew up with five sisters, including a fraternal twin, Patricia Nannenmacher Bündchen. Here she is with her sister at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2010. (Getty Images)

  • Supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala
    Gisele Bündchen in stunning Dior Couture at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bundchen's book
    Bündchen wrote the New York Times bestseller, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” In it, she discusses Tom Brady, her family, and life as a supermodel and philanthropist. (Getty Images)