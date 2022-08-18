A mob hitman is among three people charged with Whitey Bulger’s death in prison.

Enlarge this image switch title US Marshals Service via hotspot, file

BOSTON — Three men, including a mob hitman, have been charged with the murder of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Charges against Fotios “Freddie” Geass, Paul J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon were brought nearly four years after Bulger’s murder, raising questions about why the notorious “snitch” was placed in the general population rather than in more secure housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018, hours after being transferred from a Florida prison where he was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Geass faces a separate charge of murder committed by a federal prisoner serving a life sentence, and McKinnon faces a separate charge of perjury to a federal agent.

According to law enforcement officials at the time, Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, but they were never charged as the investigation dragged on for years. Family members told The Boston Globe that they were placed in solitary confinement during the investigation.

Bulger’s family had previously filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed prison officials, alleging they failed to protect him. Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, where workers and lawyers had long warned of dangerous conditions.

Bulger, who ran the predominantly Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and 80s, served as an FBI informant who denounced his gang’s archrival in an era when taking down the mob was a top national priority for the FBI. He later became one of the most wanted criminals in the country.