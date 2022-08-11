A mistrial has been declared over the role of engineers in the Flint water crisis.

Enlarge this image switch title Carlos Osorio/AP

DETROIT. On Thursday, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they could not reach a verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, have been accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or call for it to be returned to a regional water supplier.

A mistrial was declared in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan, court spokesman David Eshenfelter said.

After hearing several months of evidence, jurors began deliberating in full on July 25, but also took a scheduled 11-day break before returning on Tuesday.

The trial focused on engineering firms and lead exposure on four children, not all Flint residents. But the outcome was closely monitored because it is likely to affect possible settlement or litigation in other cases.

Veolia and LAN were not part of the landmark $626 million deal that involved thousands of residents of the predominantly black city, Michigan and other parties.

Referring to cost, Flint managers appointed by the then governor. Rick Snyder stopped using water from the Detroit Agency and switched to the Flint River while waiting for a new pipeline to Lake Huron.

The water became contaminated in 2014–2015 because water taken from the river was not treated to reduce the corrosive effect on lead pipes. The Michigan Civil Rights Commission said that the contaminated water was the result of systemic racism in the city, doubting that water diversion and ignoring complaints would have happened in a thriving white community.

During the closing debate, the children’s lawyers argued that Veolia should be held 50% responsible for lead pollution and that LAN should be held 25% responsible, with government officials making up the rest.

But Veolia’s lawyers noted that the firm was briefly hired in the midst of the crisis, not before the faucet was turned on. LAN said the engineer repeatedly recommended that Flint test the river water for several weeks to determine what treatments would be needed.

LAN lawyer Wayne Mason said the third-party engineers fell in with a “platoon of unscrupulous individuals,” namely state and local officials who controlled all major decisions and seemed to be more concerned about the cost of water than its quality.

Snyder was called as a witness but declined to answer questions, citing his right not to testify against himself. He was charged with a misdemeanor in a separate Flint Water investigation, but the Michigan Supreme Court said the indictment was invalid. The State Attorney’s Office is trying to reinstate the charges.

Instead, jurors watched a video of Snyder’s interview with lawyers in 2020.

“I wish this never happened,” he said of the water mess, acknowledging the government’s mistakes.