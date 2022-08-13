New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The trial of a Virginia police officer accused in the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man has ended in a mistrial.

Edmund “Ryan” Hoyt, a patrol officer with the Norfolk Police Department, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Calvin White near a Chesapeake grocery store. Hoyt, who was off duty, claimed he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he “overstepped” and wrongfully killed White.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a Chesapeake Circuit Court judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked after nine hours of deliberations over two days.

Hoyt, 36, testified in his own defense, telling jurors he walked toward the store and confronted Hoyt after his wife called saying a man was threatening her and their two young daughters. Hoyt said he opened fire when White tried to stab him.

According to trial testimony, White, 42, had a long history of mental health problems, including a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

About a dozen members of White’s family attended the trial. As he left the courthouse, he declined to discuss the verdict.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will reconsider. Hoyt’s attorney said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges.