New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While kids across the country have countless summer programs and camps, a sheriff’s department in Missouri is giving middle schoolers an inside look at law enforcement.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Junior Police Academy this summer at Maple Park Middle School in the North Kansas City School District.

Clay County Deputy Shepard Owens told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that the junior police academy is a way for the department to better integrate into the communities it serves.

An alligator found in a Florida sheriff’s office parking garage has been relocated

Corporal Guy ‘Bear’ McCully said the academy was also a way to teach children that police are not bad.

“We try to make it a point to show them that there’s a different side of us than they show us every day,” McCully said.

Portland’s police chief has appealed to the community to stop violence against officers

“We have a great partnership with the North Kansas City School District, so with their help, we’ve been able to change a lot of perspective. [sic] Very involved with us and the community,” McCully said. “It’s helped us a lot.”

GOOGLE is honoring Uvalde’s victim by sharing a touching piece of art

Two 8th graders, Damian Perez and Alaia Owens, also spoke to “Fox & Friends” about their experience at the Junior Police Academy.

“I learned a lot of hands-on activities like a felony stop, how to do most car stops,” Perez said. “We also learned how to write reports and a lot of other things.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Alaia Owens said she chose the junior police academy because she wants to be a police officer when she grows up — a dream inspired by her uncle, who is an officer.

“I really want to help people,” she said.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

She said her favorite part of the academy so far has been meeting the police dogs.

“There’s a lot to learn,” Alayah Owens said of the Junior Police Academy. “It’s a lot to take in, but it’s really cool.”

“I really want to help people.” – Alaya Owens, 8th grader and aspiring police officer

Deputy Shepard Owens said helping out at the junior police academy in his regular job was a positive experience.

“Any opportunity where we can go out there and make a difference and show people what we’re really here for and take away some of the stigma that’s been put on us, [it’s] Always a good thing,” Shepherd Owens said.

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news