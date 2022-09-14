New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Illinois last week identified remains as those of a man who disappeared nearly 29 years ago.

Steven Esplund was reported missing by his fiancée in January 1994 when he went to a friend’s house to pick up a caulking gun for a home renovation project, the Moline Police Department said.

“After hanging out for a while, Asplund left in his black Ford Mustang and was never seen again.”

In November 2021, Detective Mike Griffin searched the national database for unidentified remains along the Mississippi River in the general area found between 1994 and 1996. It turns out that dock workers found a body in March 1994, but the body was found. Officers were unable to identify him at the time due to the circumstances, police said.

Illinois Mayor Drops the Hammer on New State Law Eliminating Cash Bail: ‘Big Risk’

In 2022, Griffin and an investigative team determined that the body had to be exhumed so they could examine it. In June, they took a bone sample, along with DNA samples from Asplund’s family, which was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab.

“On September 6, after processing by the ISP, the unidentified remains located in St. Louis County on March 21, 1994 were determined to be those of Steven Asplund, who went missing from Moline on January 9, 1994,” Moline police said in a statement. Press release.

Illinois police officer kills man who opened fire on officers

Police said they do not suspect foul play and do not want to press charges.

Esplund’s body was buried in St. Louis on Monday, but police and his family were making arrangements for his possible move.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We promise your family and friends that we will never give up, we will never give up on the community,” the Moline Police Department said in a letter to Asplund posted on their Facebook page.

“We now know what happened, but we will never know ‘why’ it happened,” the letter said. “We’ll bring you home soon and you’ll rest where your family wants you, they’ll be able to see you and every night they’ll know where you are now. Even in the darkest of times, with no investigation to lead. To follow, we never give up.” No.”