type here...
CANADA A missing car has been found in which the...
CANADA

A missing car has been found in which the killer Miles Sanderson allegedly rode.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Miles Sanderson is shown under arrest moments after the RCMP ran his stolen truck off the highway. (Debber Gamble/Facebook)

The missing black Nissan Rogue that killer Miles Sanderson allegedly traveled in has been found.

Sanderson was one of two suspects in the fatal attack on James Smith by Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask, last Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says Rogue was found Friday morning about four kilometers east of Crystal Springs, Sask.

“The car drove off the gravel road behind trees and was not visible from the main road,” Blackmore said in a YouTube video posted Friday afternoon.

Miles Sanderson died Wednesday afternoon shortly after police grabbed him in another stolen car.

His brother Damien, who was also accused of murder, was found dead on Monday.

Blackmore said they received a tip Thursday from a witness who said they thought they saw Miles Sanderson on Sunday night, hours after the stabbings that killed 10 residents of two communities.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says Rogue was found Friday morning about four kilometers east of Crystal Springs, Sask. (Richard Agekutey/CBC)

The witness “provided a detailed account of seeing an unidentified man walking south on a grid road near the junction of 2235 Range Rd and 440 Township Road on Sunday, September 4 at 7:40 pm.”

Blackmore said investigators then moved the search area further north of the location with the help of air and ground teams and found the vehicle.

“The Black Rogue has been removed from the area and will be processed as part of the investigation,” Blackmore said. “The area is closed while further investigation is carried out.”

Miles Sanderson, 32, died shortly after being arrested by the RCMP north of Saskatoon on September 7. He was the prime suspect in a knife attack on the Cree Nation that left 10 dead and 18 injured over Labor Day weekend. (RCMP Saskatchewan)

And the Rogue’s location is only a dozen or so kilometers north of where Sanderson stole the Chevy Avalanche that the police caught him in.

Crystal Springs is about 65 km southwest of the James Smith Cree and about 130 km northeast of Saskatoon.

  • “We all need to come together,” says Cree chief James Smith after the knife tragedy.
  • Fugitive suspected of stabbing in Saskatchewan dead

“We continue to ask residents of the communities of Wakau, Crystal Springs, Weldon and James Smith Cree and nearby areas to report any information about possible past sightings, suspicious activity or thefts to the local police station,” Blackmore said, adding that, apparently , a minor clue can lead to important evidence.

“This was, and remains, one of the most complex investigations and urgent public safety incidents in Saskatchewan’s history, and it continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Previous articleJesse Waters: These politicians don’t care about their people
Next articleThe lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of vaccine mandate bans on tribal land in Montana

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Los Angeles County DA George Gascon has opposed bail for a Texas nurse accused of killing six in a fiery crash.

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 9 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of vaccine mandate bans on tribal land in Montana

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 9 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A missing car has been found in which the killer Miles Sanderson allegedly rode.

Miles Sanderson is shown under arrest moments after the RCMP ran his stolen truck off the highway. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Jesse Waters: These politicians don’t care about their people

off Video Jesse Waters on Crime: People are crying out for help...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Reporter’s Notebook: What Palin’s Alaska Loss Means in November

closer Video Government shutdown tussles in Congress ahead of midterms Fox News...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

She flew on Air Canada for an accessibility conference. She landed with a damaged wheelchair

Maayan Ziv, CEO of the AccessNow app, spoke...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Pumpkin regatta in Nova Scotia canceled indefinitely due to lack of water in Peasicweed Lake

Participants in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

11 Assault Charges Fake Nurse Who Worked at Vancouver Hospital for a Year

Brigitte Claroux, 50, has been convicted multiple times...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

Brian Brennan, former RCMP commander in Nova Scotia,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News