A missing car has been found in which the killer Miles Sanderson allegedly rode.

The missing black Nissan Rogue that killer Miles Sanderson allegedly traveled in has been found.

Sanderson was one of two suspects in the fatal attack on James Smith by Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask, last Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says Rogue was found Friday morning about four kilometers east of Crystal Springs, Sask.

“The car drove off the gravel road behind trees and was not visible from the main road,” Blackmore said in a YouTube video posted Friday afternoon.

Miles Sanderson died Wednesday afternoon shortly after police grabbed him in another stolen car.

His brother Damien, who was also accused of murder, was found dead on Monday.

Blackmore said they received a tip Thursday from a witness who said they thought they saw Miles Sanderson on Sunday night, hours after the stabbings that killed 10 residents of two communities.

The witness “provided a detailed account of seeing an unidentified man walking south on a grid road near the junction of 2235 Range Rd and 440 Township Road on Sunday, September 4 at 7:40 pm.”

Blackmore said investigators then moved the search area further north of the location with the help of air and ground teams and found the vehicle.

“The Black Rogue has been removed from the area and will be processed as part of the investigation,” Blackmore said. “The area is closed while further investigation is carried out.”

Miles Sanderson, 32, died shortly after being arrested by the RCMP north of Saskatoon on September 7. He was the prime suspect in a knife attack on the Cree Nation that left 10 dead and 18 injured over Labor Day weekend. (RCMP Saskatchewan)

And the Rogue’s location is only a dozen or so kilometers north of where Sanderson stole the Chevy Avalanche that the police caught him in.

Crystal Springs is about 65 km southwest of the James Smith Cree and about 130 km northeast of Saskatoon.

“We continue to ask residents of the communities of Wakau, Crystal Springs, Weldon and James Smith Cree and nearby areas to report any information about possible past sightings, suspicious activity or thefts to the local police station,” Blackmore said, adding that, apparently , a minor clue can lead to important evidence.

“This was, and remains, one of the most complex investigations and urgent public safety incidents in Saskatchewan’s history, and it continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation.”