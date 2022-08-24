New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Arizona hiker who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of where she was swept away by floodwaters.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the friends and family,” Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of Zion National Park. said in a statement.

Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said the search lasted four days and involved swift-water-trained rescuers, search dogs and more than 170 emergency responders, the National Park Service said.

Kiley Rodney case: Sheriff confirms body found in 16-year-old missing from California reservoir

Agnihotri was hiking with friends through a well-known slot canyon called The Narrows when the group was swept down by floodwaters overtaking the Virgin River. While the rest of the group made it to safety, Agnihotri did not, prompting the Rangers to go on a search mission.

The National Weather Service and Washington County, Utah, both issued flood warnings for the area that day. Agnihotri’s brother told local television station KSL-TV that she did not know how to swim.

Her death is the latest reminder of the dangers of hiking in the southern Utah park’s narrow red rock canyon during the monsoon season.

In previous years, similar floods have caused walls of water as high as buildings, stranding vehicles, rolling rocks and uprooting trees.

Slot canyons in Zion National Park can be as narrow as windows and hundreds of feet deep in some areas. They are among the most scenic and visited areas of the destination.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But, this year and historically, flooding can turn canyons, cliffs and normally dry water into deadly channels of fast-moving water and debris in minutes. The National Park Service said the amount of water flowing from the Virgin River rose to 8,229 gallons during the monsoon season that carried the Agnihotri fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.