type here...
TOP STORIES A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison...
TOP STORIES

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths from fentanyl.

By printveela editor

-

13
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Pills believed to contain fentanyl are plotted to measure their size at the Northeast Regional Laboratory of the Drug Enforcement Administration on October 8, 2019 in New York City.

Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

Pills believed to contain fentanyl are plotted to measure their size at the Northeast Regional Laboratory of the Drug Enforcement Administration on October 8, 2019 in New York City.

Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, a Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in drug distribution that killed 11 people. This was reported by the US Attorney’s Office.

“Eleven lives have been lost. Families, friends and communities are forever changed by the devastation caused by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl. the remainder of his life behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in a statement.

The death toll from drug overdoses in the US is rising rapidly among blacks and indigenous peoples.

Vaccinations – Health News

The death toll from drug overdoses in the US is rising rapidly among blacks and indigenous peoples.

At trial in March, Broussard was found guilty on all 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily harm, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance analogues.

Broussard, a 31-year-old man from Hopkins, Minnesota, bought controlled substances, including fentanyl, from drug suppliers in China. Once in his possession, Broussard listed the substances on his website as plant foods, according to evidence presented in court.

Investigators determined that on March 12, 2016, Broussard placed an order for 100 grams of 4-FA, a substance that “similar in chemical structure to that of amphetamine and MDMA.” National Institutes of Health. But instead, Broussard’s package actually contained 100 grams of fentanyl. According to the US Attorney’s Office, this is not the first time the products have been mixed.

Overdose drugs get support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips

Vaccinations – Health News

Overdose drugs get support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips

Broussard was “repeatedly told to check his medications, but he didn’t,” the office said.

Instead, Broussard sold and shipped the drugs to more than a dozen people who expected to receive a drug similar to Adderall between March 31 and April 27, 2016. Eleven people died and four others were seriously injured after taking fentanyl. The US Attorney’s Office stated that the men did not use opiates and therefore did not tolerate the drugs provided by Broussard.

Animal tranquilizer makes street drugs even more dangerous

Vaccinations – Health News

Animal tranquilizer makes street drugs even more dangerous

However, the news of the tragic events did not prevent Broussard from continuing his illegal business, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Even after he learned that several clients had been hospitalized and nearly died, Broussard never warned his clients not to take lethal drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Instead, Broussard contacted suppliers in China and requested a discount on his next order.

When Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson handed down a life sentence, she told Broussard, “Your disregard for human life is appalling.”

Previous articleA cremation will be held after a decade-long effort to identify the remains of an American sailor killed in Pearl Harbor.
Next articleKen Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, dies at 76

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war breaks out

off Video Keen: Taiwan will stand alongside China General Jack Kean expressed...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Marine Corps COVID-19 vaccine waives fines for service members seeking religious accommodation

closer Video Navy quietly lifts penalties for unvaccinated SEALs Fox News Medical...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Julian Edelman recalls the tequila-fueled night of the 2020 arrest with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News