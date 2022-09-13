A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths from fentanyl.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, a Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in drug distribution that killed 11 people. This was reported by the US Attorney’s Office.

“Eleven lives have been lost. Families, friends and communities are forever changed by the devastation caused by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl. the remainder of his life behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in a statement.

At trial in March, Broussard was found guilty on all 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily harm, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance analogues.

Broussard, a 31-year-old man from Hopkins, Minnesota, bought controlled substances, including fentanyl, from drug suppliers in China. Once in his possession, Broussard listed the substances on his website as plant foods, according to evidence presented in court.

Investigators determined that on March 12, 2016, Broussard placed an order for 100 grams of 4-FA, a substance that “similar in chemical structure to that of amphetamine and MDMA.” National Institutes of Health. But instead, Broussard’s package actually contained 100 grams of fentanyl. According to the US Attorney’s Office, this is not the first time the products have been mixed.

Broussard was “repeatedly told to check his medications, but he didn’t,” the office said.

Instead, Broussard sold and shipped the drugs to more than a dozen people who expected to receive a drug similar to Adderall between March 31 and April 27, 2016. Eleven people died and four others were seriously injured after taking fentanyl. The US Attorney’s Office stated that the men did not use opiates and therefore did not tolerate the drugs provided by Broussard.

However, the news of the tragic events did not prevent Broussard from continuing his illegal business, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Even after he learned that several clients had been hospitalized and nearly died, Broussard never warned his clients not to take lethal drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Instead, Broussard contacted suppliers in China and requested a discount on his next order.

When Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson handed down a life sentence, she told Broussard, “Your disregard for human life is appalling.”