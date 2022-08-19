New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Republican-backed candidate in Minnesota sparked controversy on social media this week after a video surfaced that some have suggested incites violence.

In the video, Senate District 52 candidate Stephen Lowell addressed a crowd at an event last month, urging supporters to vote “before the bullets vote us out.”

The comment drew backlash from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and others who claimed it was tantamount to asking them to take up arms.

“It is completely unacceptable that a candidate endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party is talking about shooting his political opponents,” Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. Lowell did not specifically mention shooting anyone in the video.

Minnesota resident furious over ‘anti-racist’ layoff plan for white teachers: ‘It’s un-American’

In the video, Lowell describes how society unravels when its people do not trust its institutions, such as the voting process.

“We want to grow our teeth fast,” Lowell is seen telling the crowd in the video. “So, part of those teeth in these particular terms is to have us vote by ballot before we vote by bullet.”

He adds: “Because at the end of the day, when people don’t trust that their elections are stable, they don’t trust that the police will protect them, they stop using the democratic process. And so we have to do this. Bring that trust back and get us out. You have to vote.

The chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party said the state’s Republican Party should withdraw its endorsement of Lowell over the comment.

“Stephen Lowell’s violent, inhumane and disturbing comments are among the worst in our politics, and the Minnesota Republican Party should immediately begin the process of withdrawing its endorsement of him,” Martin said. “If Republican officials do not send a strong signal that this violent rhetoric will not be tolerated, they will be responsible for what follows.”

Minnesota school district plans to fire white teachers first, lawyers say

Lowell addressed the controversy on Twitter and clarified his intent.

“Sure. If you’re honest (not that I expect it to be) you’ll notice that people turn to violence in countries where they can’t agree on elections.”

In another tweet, he described his video as “a great ad-lib speech by a working-class American forced to run for office by terrible Democratic leadership.”

During an interview with The Associated Press, Lowell said the comment was about how society degrades.

“The purpose of the statement I made was to show the degree to which society tends to degenerate when people lack confidence in government on a very broad and general level,” Lowell said, citing the French Revolution. “At the end of the day, the point is that when people don’t feel that their government represents them, countries become very unstable.”

Click here for the Fox News app

The Minnesota DFL Party again scrutinized the response as a “double down.”

The initial remarks and subsequent video were made during a July event hosted by the Dakota County Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.