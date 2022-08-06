New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new parents’ rights group called the Minnesota Parents Alliance of Minnesota held a “Reclaim Our Schools” rally Thursday at the Minnesota Capitol, kicking off an effort to train and support school board candidates and engage parents in their schools and communities.

Christine Truen, founder and executive director of the Minnesota Parents Alliance, who spoke at the rally, said more than 100 parents from across the state “have joined our cause and are running for local school board.”

Among those parents is Mike Burrell, a parent running for the Forest Lake Area School Board and a former law enforcement officer, who said at the rally that he’s “fed up” with what’s happening in schools.

Another candidate who spoke was John Anderson, who is running in Elk River, and said he saw “indoctrination” in corporate America “creeping into the school system.”

Minnesota District to Include ‘Equity Specialists’ in Plan Against Disruptive Behavior

Truen said the organization is nonpartisan and that the issues facing schools “are not seen by parents as right and left issues. These are right and wrong.”

“In this moment, we are coming together to reclaim our schools as places where children can be seen as equals, and educated, not taught,” she added.

Rhode Island mother sued after discovery of ‘secret’ ‘anti-racist’ meetings held in district

The Minnesota Parents Alliance has held trainings for school board candidates across the state and plans to provide support to new school board members once they are elected.

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula tied to critical race theory or gender theory.

The Biden administration has particularly drawn the ire of parents The National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter The Department of Justice has been requested to consider the actions of parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorism” under the Patriot Act. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a task force to investigate threats of violence against school boards after the NSBA letter. Critics termed the move an attack on parents.

Randi Weingarten blasts ‘right-wing extremists’ for fighting ‘culture wars’ in conference speech

Education advocates have highlighted CRT curricula in schools and opposed COVID-19-related mandates and lockdowns, issues that have led school boards across the country to protests and recalls.

Click here for the Fox News app

Republican elected officials in several states have tried to ban discussion of gender ideology and critical racial theory in classrooms, especially for young students.