New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Michigan sheriff is stressing the importance of easily-accessible Narcan, a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses, after his deputy was exposed to fentanyl at a county jail.

Genesee County Deputy Forrest Bradley and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the harrowing incident and how Bradley saved his own life by administering medication.

“It’s a real, real problem here, and the Narcan that we have is in everybody’s possession,” Swanson told co-host Carley Shimkus. “So we make sure we have that exposed and when we have things like that, we can do it as quickly as possible and save lives.”

Warning Signs of Fentanyl Poisoning: What Parents and Friends Need to Know

Bradley was exposed to the deadly drug after an inmate injected it into the county jail. He remembered his body going numb and having trouble breathing. Jail video shows Bradley falling to his knees during the incident.

Because of his training, Bradley knew how to administer Narcan. He received several doses and eventually helped other police officers save his own life.

“I remember somebody looking at me, and I don’t remember who it was, but they were telling me, ‘But I don’t know what to do,'” Bradley said. “You want to talk us through it, and I told them I might have been exposed by covering myself in it or breathing it in or touching it. So I told them, just wash me, give me oxygen.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Swanson noted that the county has saved nearly 1,000 lives through Narcan administration as overdoses rise nationwide. He called for anyone working with the “public” to have access to life-saving medicine.

“You should never pay for Narcan,” Swanson added. “You can get it anywhere. It’s very easy to administer. Narcan needs to be as easily accessible as smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. They save lives.”

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for individuals ages 18 to 45, with nearly 250 overdose deaths on any given day.