A marriage proposal is often considered one of the best days of one’s life — but most people don’t expect it to happen on a Thursday at 2 p.m.

For 32-year-old Sloane Wolf, it certainly was.

On a Thursday afternoon in early September, Wolff was in the middle of work when her then-boyfriend, Leslie Rosenberg, arrived with her favorite sweetgreen salad for lunch.

“My jaw dropped and I looked at him like he was crazy,” Wolf said in a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

Her typical kale Caesar salad looked nothing like that.

Instead, the bowl was filled with roses and a particularly bright ring in the middle.

Wolff said Rosenberg sat across the room smiling before walking up to her and getting down on one knee.

“My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants.”

Fortunately, Wolf was speechless at her call and quickly hung up.

After hanging up the phone and celebrating for a moment, Rosenberg asked Wolf to cancel the rest of her work day because a photographer would be arriving soon to take photos to mark the occasion.

“My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants. It doesn’t get more spontaneous,” she said.

But the sweetgreen salad at-home proposal wasn’t always the plan.

When the original vacation engagement plan fell through, Rosenberg knew he had to quickly find an alternative.

After talking to Wolff’s mother about the situation, Rosenberg said she — aware of her obsession with the restaurant — actually came up with the idea.

“Everyone thought it was a great idea and that it would be a surprise, so at that point it was just a matter of execution,” he said.

The couple met back on a dating app in 2020 after both lived in Birmingham, Mich., during quarantine.

Wolf had plans to move to Colorado when she met Rosenberg the day before the big move.

Within eight months, Wolfe was back in Michigan.

When asked if Sweetgreen will be a part of their wedding, the couple didn’t deny it.

“An engagement gift [from them] It would be really nice,” she said.