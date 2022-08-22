New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A public library in rural Michigan is at risk of closing after the community voted to defund it following an outcry over LGBT-themed books.

Earlier this month, township residents voted against public funding for the Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, Michigan, after refusing to remove some books that objectors alleged were inappropriate for children. According to the Wall Street Journal.

Without the measure, which would have funded the library with local property taxes, it would have lost 85% of its annual $250,000 budget in 2023.

The Jamestown Conservatives, which led the push to pull Patmos’ funding, distributed fliers locally claiming they contained books with LGBT themes and “obscene sexually graphic material” intended for “very young and impressionable children.”

The flyer also criticized the Pride display at the library and urged readers to pray for changes that would make it a “safe and neutral place for our children.”

Among the books that angered some parents was “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” an award-winning 2014 graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, which uses the e/em/eir pronouns.

According to an online List for book“Gender Queer” is a “cathartic autobiography.” [that] A chart-year journey of self-identity, including the trauma and confusion of teenage crushes, grappling with how to fit into family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and dealing with trauma and the fundamental transgression of a Pap smear.”

“Started as a way for the Eyre family to explain what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than personal stories: it’s a helpful and touching guide to gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates everywhere. , friends and people,” the listing adds.

Other books parents asked to remove included “Spinning” and “Kiss Number 8,” young adult graphic novels about teenage girls coming to terms with their growing lesbianism.

Amanda Ensing, one of the organizers of the Jamestown Conservatives, said she hopes the funding measure’s defeat will serve as a “wake-up call.” According to Bridge Michigan.

Larry Walton, who serves as the library’s board chairman, said the defunding of the Patmos library would likely force its closure.

“Wake-up call for what?” Walton asked, answering Ensing. “To take LGBTQ books off the shelves, and then they pay us? What do you call that? Extortion?”

“We stand by the fact that our community is made up of a very diverse group of individuals, and we as a library cater to the diversity of our community,” he said.

The Patmos Library Board met after the Aug. 2 vote and plans to put another funding initiative on the ballot for the November general election, when board members expect more people to vote, according to Fox 17.

A GoFundMe has been set up to save the library, which has raised more than $150,000 as of Monday.

The Patmos Library did not immediately respond to a request for comment.