A Michigan judge has struck down the state’s 1931 abortion ban months after suspending it.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleacher ruled Wednesday that a 1931 law that criminalized most abortions is unconstitutional.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is still considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the state constitution.

A 1931 law criminalized abortion unless the mother’s life was in danger.

“A law that denies safe, routine medical care doesn’t just deny women the ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies their dignity,” Gleacher wrote. “The Michigan Constitution prohibits violations of due process.”

Gleicher issued an injunction in May, suspending the law.

The decision, which came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, meant that the inactive law banning abortion would not apply. Roe’s reversal sent the abortion debate back to the states.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit challenging the law. Gleacher declined to refer the case to another judge, despite acknowledging that she is a regular donor to the organization.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there is no doubt that our citizens’ rights to personal autonomy and bodily integrity include a woman’s right, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” Gleacher said. After granting an injunction to suspend the law in May earlier this year.

“No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, access to abortion remains safe in Michigan, while our entire case moves forward to block this antiquated law once and for all,” said Dr. Sarah Wallett said in May.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to file an appeal against the decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report