A Mexican network is sending abortion drugs to American women

Mexico City (CNN) A day late last month, so New abortion restrictions It began to take shape in US states, three Mexican At various points along the border, women sneaked into the country quietly, hiding dozens of abortion pills in their luggage.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the network has moved an average of 100 doses across the border every day, organizers say.

“Drugs are getting into the hands of women in a thousand ways, creative ways,” said Veronica Cruz Sánchez, a prominent Mexican abortion activist whose group, Las Libres, helps run the network.

Abortion In Texas, medical abortion — the most commonly used abortion method in the country — has been effectively banned following a June high court ruling.

Last week, Whole Women’s Health, the largest independent abortion provider in Texas and operator of the last clinic in the state’s sprawling Rio Grande Valley border region, announced it would close centers in the state with plans to reopen in new locations in the neighborhood. Mexico.

While traveling to other states for an abortion is an option, it is not easy. Women who undergo multi-day medical abortion treatments are often asked to stay in the state where they had the procedure — making such trips prohibitively expensive for some.

So the Mexican network’s bold — and illegal — operation has emerged as some avenue for women seeking abortions in South Texas and beyond, drawing on a model of activist-led abortion access already in place in Mexico.

Sandra Cardona, whose group Necesito Abortar Mexico is part of the Mexican Abortion Network, says her group received more than 70 requests for help from women in the US in the week following the Supreme Court decision.

“What we did was start giving them options,” she said.

‘Saath’ model

Delivery of misoprostol and mifepristone, drugs approved for use in combination for medical abortion, has long been a means of abortion access for women living in areas of Mexico where the procedure is inaccessible.

Under the “acompañimiento” or accompaniment model, community health workers, often associated with reproductive rights groups, assist women through medication abortion treatments with information and medical guidance, either virtually or in person, and in some cases, provide essentials. Pills

This model is common around the world, especially in places where access to abortion is restricted.

In a set of guidelines released in March, the World Health Organization outlined best practices for the use of companions and other abortion service-delivery networks globally, saying that self-managed abortion “must be recognized as a potentially competent and active extension of the health system.”

In Mexico, after the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that state laws criminalizing abortion were unconstitutional, pills can be legally shipped from one state to another for a woman to take home.

If the woman chooses to receive treatment under the supervision of a trained professional, Cardona at Necessito Abortar will welcome her home.

La Aborteria in Monterrey, where women from Mexico and the US can seek medical abortion treatment.

Earlier this year, Cardona converted the second floor of her property in the northern city of Monterrey into La Aborteria, a cozy set of rooms where women from Mexico and the US can receive medication abortion treatments.

Last week, two women in Texas had medical abortions at the center, Cardona said.

US Abortion Rules Tighten

A total of at least 26 states are expected to restrict Americans’ access to abortions as more planned state laws take effect in the coming weeks, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights organization.

Many state laws do not appear to distinguish between medication and surgical abortions, and laws on the books in many states prohibit telehealth for abortion drug prescriptions, complicating out-of-state delivery services.

People who seek and receive abortion-inducing drugs, even in states where the treatment is banned, generally face more “indirect” risk than those who provide the drugs, because laws restricting medication abortions do not target them, the report said. Farah Diaz-Tello, senior counsel and director of If/When/How: Lawyering For Reproductive Justice, a US-based group that operates a legal hotline, among other services.

While state bans are generally not designed to target anyone who receives an abortion for prosecution when they go into effect, Diaz-Tello says the “increased stigma and increased scrutiny” surrounding abortion could lead to problems for anyone seeking medical care, for example. After a self-administered abortion.

In reality, the new laws on medical abortion will have more of an effect than restricting access to women in states where it is banned, and increasing legal risk for people who help facilitate their deliveries outside the law.

In the days since the Supreme Court’s decision, the Biden administration has promised to protect and expand access to medical abortion, as anti-abortion advocates signaled they would push more states to make the pill harder to get.

The National Right to Life Committee, the largest anti-abortion group in the US, has also suggested that states increase criminal penalties for people who assist a woman in obtaining an illegal abortion, including “trafficking” abortion-inducing drugs and providing information about themselves. is – Managed abortion.

In Texas, a 2021 law already prohibits the delivery of abortion pills and threatens prison terms for pill providers who are not doctors.

“Women should not have to go through the limits of legality”

Ipas, a global reproductive rights organization, has been analyzing cross-border partner networks and related US and Mexican laws since spring. While US women have the right to travel to Mexico and seek abortion care there, medical tourism is routine between the US and Mexico, and in many border communities, bringing foreign drugs into the US may be illegal.

A lawyer for the group said Ipas has begun preparing to defend against any reports to Mexican police about the organization’s behavior in that country and is consulting with US-based nonprofits to find safe and legal ways to distribute the drug. there.

“Women should not have to fear prosecution while staying within the limits of legality and access to essential health services,” said María Antonita Alcalde, director of Central America and Mexico at EPUS. “But I think it speaks to the unity and commitment of women and the feminist movement.”