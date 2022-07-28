New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In May, a Mexican man tried to cross a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas, but when suspicious law enforcement officers broke the seal of his trailer, they found 85 people locked inside.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Jose Luis Vega-Arzet, 31, told authorities he volunteered to drive the trailer in exchange for a large reduction in his $8,000 trafficking charge.

He pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to traffic non-citizens for financial gain and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

Vega-Arzet pulled into a border patrol post on May 11 and “exhibited a nervous demeanor and had trouble shifting gears,” authorities said.

REP. Biggs warns of more migrant deaths at border in summer months: ‘It’s overrun right now’

A K-9 then alerted the trailer that it might contain people.

“At that time, Vega-Arzate told authorities he had agreed to pay $8,000 to be smuggled into the country from Mexico to Austin,” the U.S. attorney said. “He had no tractor trailer driving experience or commercial driver’s license in Texas.”

According to the U.S. attorney, Vega-Arzet was told to avoid stopping the trailer en route to Texas because of poor ventilation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Vega-Arzet’s arrest came six weeks before 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor trailer in San Antonio.

Authorities arrested four people in connection with the case, the deadliest human trafficking incident in US history.