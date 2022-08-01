A member of the Texas militia was sentenced to more than 7 years in the most severe sentence in the case of the Capitol riots

WASHINGTON — A Texas militia member was sentenced Monday to just over seven years in prison, the most severe sentence ever handed down in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The sentencing comes after a federal court jury in March convicted Guy Wesley Refitt on five criminal counts, including obstruction, in the first jury trial to emerge from the government’s far-reaching investigation into the attack.

In an eleventh-hour attempt at a pardon, Refitt, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, stepped before the courtroom podium and delivered a rambling, expletive-filled statement.

“I really hate what I did,” he told U.S. District Judge Debney Frederick. “My mouth is my worst enemy.”

Before announcing the sentence, Friedrich called the former oil worker’s unusual expression of remorse “terribly late.”

“Here he sits (and) he has yet to say what he did was wrong,” Friedrich said before Rafit chose to speak. “He has not backed down from his comments about being a martyr… It is really disturbing that he continues with these views again and again. Till date, he has not denied these comments… He is in a class of his own.

“This is really worrying,” the judge said. “This is a (case) where words can help him in some way.”

Frederick had earlier rejected the government’s request for an enhanced sentence, citing Rafit’s crimes as acts of domestic terrorism. Friedrich said no such sentence has been sought in other Capitol riot cases. Defense attorney Clinton Broden said the government’s request “makes a mockery of the criminal justice system.”

Broden cited more lenient sentences in cases involving rioters who attacked police officers. Refitt was not charged with such a crime.

For the government, the verdicts marked a successful first test of evidence and witnesses before the jury, whose members were drawn from neighborhoods near the Capitol, which turned into a battleground on January 6.

In the case against Refitt, a member of the Three Percent paramilitary force, prosecutors drew on reels of surveillance video, testimony from Capitol Police officers, a fellow military member and the defendant’s estranged son to portray the rioter as “the spearhead of this mob.” Refitt’s son told prosecutors that his father warned against reporting his actions to authorities, saying that “traitors are shot.”

Rafitt spent days planning his trip to D.C. and then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prosecutors said. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ducked into the crowd with a handgun slung at his waist as he talked about physically removing R-Key. .

“We’re taking the Capitol before the day is out,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said, referring to messages allegedly sent by the defendant to associates.

Reffitt’s attorney, William Welch, told jurors that his client was likely just talking excessively, suggesting his involvement was more talk than action.

“Cows brag too much,” Welch said, repeating a theme from his opening statement last week. “He uses a lot of hyperbole that upsets people. People say offensive things.”

Welch also questioned the testimony given by Raffitt’s son, whose attorney claimed he was unsure whether his father’s threats should be taken seriously.

Capitol police officers, meanwhile, paint a grim image of the defendant, repeatedly leading him outside the Capitol steps to a screaming mob.

“It was a really bad situation,” Sgt. Matthew Flood told jurors, describing his arrival at the landing area as the crowd moved on. He said “hundreds” of rioters had breached the security perimeter when he and other officers arrived.