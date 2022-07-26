A member of the program, Jim Harbaugh ‘raises the baby’ if the family has an unplanned pregnancy

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion rights, saying it needs further discussion and He raises the child if one of his players or a family member has an unplanned pregnancy.

Harbaugh and his wife spoke last week at a Plymouth Right to Life event in Plymouth, Michigan, and spoke again with ESPN when they caught up with him in Muskegon, Michigan.

“Let’s talk about it,” Harbaugh told ESPN.com. “I tell my kids the same thing, the boys, the girls, the same thing I tell our players, our staff. If they have a planned pregnancy, I encourage them to continue. That, go with it, let that unborn child be born, and at that point, you know you can’t care about it. If you don’t feel like it, you don’t have the means or the credentials, then Sarah and I will take it baby.

“No player on our team, female staff or staff or anyone in our family or anyone in our extended family… doesn’t feel like they can take care of a baby after they have it, we’ve got a big house,” Harbaugh added. “We will raise that child.”

Right to Abortion The United States Supreme Court overruled It was established in the Roe v. Wade 1973 ruling on June 24.

Harbaugh said he thinks abortion is a “life or death issue” and that he respects different perspectives on the issue.

“I just think … the issue of abortion is huge and needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation. What do you think? What do I think? What do other people think?” Harbaugh said.

Despite the federal ruling, abortion is still legal in Michigan, but state Governor Gretchen Whitmer Filed a claim It aims to repeal a 1931 law that banned the practice except to save the life of a pregnant woman. Whitmer said the ban violates the state’s Equal Protection Clause.