A strike by dockworkers at the UK’s most important port threatens to damage supply chains already reeling from pandemic disruptions.

“The knock-on costs of a ship stuck in the Suez Canal are a lot more than we pay,” Gary Grant, founder of toy retailer The Entertainer, told Bloomberg. A massive potential attack on the UK’s port of Felixstowe.

About 2,000 workers at the country’s largest port for containerized imports and exports will go on strike for eight days, raising fears of another major blow to an economy struggling with inflation and recession.

The port handles about a third of the country’s total container volume and is the most important hub for the country’s trade with Asia, and has made progress over the past two years to reverse the dwell time problems brought on by the pandemic. But the strike threatens that progress, with estimates suggesting it could take 24 days to clear the backlog caused by the labor dispute. The Russell Group, a data and analytics company, said the strike could delay $800 million in trade.

The rest of the country’s economy will also be disrupted by delayed deliveries of imported goods to UK retailers as they prepare for the busy holiday shopping season. The Russell Group, a data and analytics company, said it could strike.

Shipping companies are already planning to reroute around the port, but such moves add time and costs. There are also doubts that other ports in the country are equipped to handle large volumes of trade.

“We will do everything we can to support the UK supply chain, although we are currently delivering record volumes and understand there is minimal spare capacity,” DP World, the company that owns the country’s second-largest port in Southampton, told Bloomberg last week.

Workers appear poised to strike despite pleas from outside groups to resolve the labor dispute, with the union recently rejecting an 8% wage increase offer from the port.

“The Port regrets the impact this action will have on UK supply chains,” the company said, adding that the strike would result in “no winners”.