A large fire broke out late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire just before 11 p.m., KLAS reported.

It is said that the fire brigade officials immediately brought the fire under control.

A bus or trailer caught fire in the parking area of ​​the stadium. Photos posted on social media show the charred shell of a vehicle that was completely destroyed in the fire.

Stunned fans pulled out their phones to record the massive flames. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the parking area as first responders rushed to the scene.

The Weekend was scheduled to play Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Till Dawn Tour,’ according to the venue’s website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Allegiant Stadium for more information on the fire but have not yet heard back.