A massive brawl at the Panthers-Patriots joint practice resulted in the ejection of 3 players

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. – Tension was high almost immediately Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots The players started practice on Tuesday. The Panthers’ defensive players practiced with a chip on their shoulder and didn’t shy away from contact with the Patriots’ wide receivers.

Before you know it, mayhem ensues.

The first day of Patriots-Panthers joint practices featured two fights, including one big brawl that resulted in three players being ejected. A total of five players, including three Patriots, were tossed during Tuesday’s practice.

Here’s how things reached a boiling point between the two sides:

Tensions between the Patriots and Panthers are high

The problems started during full-team drills. Christian Wilkerson caught a pass from Mack Jones in the second period. When the whistle blew, some defensive backs refused to let go of Wilkerson’s jersey, and the receiver was seen talking to two Panthers players.

On the ensuing possession, Wilkerson caught a pass from Jones near the left sideline. As he went out of bounds, a defensive player grabbed his jersey. Wilkerson was apparently talking to the player and that’s when he was shooed away by an unidentified Panthers assistant coach. As the receiver turned, he was grabbed by several Panthers players and then punched.

When that happened, the Patriots’ offensive lineman fell into a pile. Soon after, Kendrick Bourne was throwing punches with another Panthers defensive back.

When the dust settled, Bourne and Wilkerson were ejected from practice, along with Panthers safety Kenny Robinson.

“We did not come here to fight. We came here to practice,” Panthers head coach Matt Rule said. “It shows maturity in a lot of the other guys, it doesn’t turn out to be a big deal.”

The action didn’t stop there.

After the next play, Trent Brown and Panthers defensive end Brian Burns appeared to exchange words. Coaches on both sides are yelling, “Just play football.”

The fun didn’t stop there.

Soon after, Patriots center James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins were fighting near the Carolina sideline again after the whistle. Hoskins appeared to knock Ferentz to the ground. Patriots guard Arlington Hambright was the first Patriots player.

Ferentz and Hoskins were then fired.

Physical training ends with fights

It was no surprise that the fights broke out. When practice started, the Panthers players were very physical. Carolina defensive backs hit three footballs on four pass plays. The Panthers defensive players were loud and clear about the Patriots offense.

Practice cooled off a bit after that, but the Patriots’ defensive players were better able to handle the Panthers’ offense by the end of practice. Jalen Mills and several other Patriots defensive players were forced to withdraw from the contest.

The Patriots offense looks solid while the defense dominates the Panthers

The first day of the Patriots-Panthers joint practice was an eventful one.

Jones handled himself well in this practice. It wasn’t ideal for the offense, but the Patriots quarterback completed 21 of 30 pass attempts to go with a late practice interception. In 7-on-7s, Jones completed 6-of-9 passes.

DeVante Parker (five catches), Jacoby Meyers (four), Ramandre Stevenson (four) and Ty Montgomery (three) were Jones’ top targets. He also hit Nelson Agholor (two), John Smith (two), Bourne (two), Wilkerson (two), Tyquan Thornton (one), Devin Assisi (one) and Matt Sokol (one). Of his nine incomplete passes, four were fumbled, two were knocked down, one was a throwaway, one was a drop and one was intercepted.

The interception occurred during the Patriots’ 2-minute drill. Jones is 4-7 during this period. His final attempt was a “must-have” situation with time running out and the offense needing a touchdown. It looked like he was sacked, but Jones threw the ball all the way to the end zone — like a Hail Mary — and linebacker Frankie Luu came down with the football.

Parker made a play that day. The receiver jumped over Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson to haul in a 30-yard deep ball from Jones.

“If the ball’s in the air, it’s mine,” said Parker, who noted his mindset with the ’50/50′ balls, which were “80/20” in his favor.