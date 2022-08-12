A Maryland man found dead in his car Wednesday has been identified.
The body of Nesredin Essleman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot wound in his car about 6:20 a.m. in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.
Prince George’s County police said Essleman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his death.
Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or motive.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with any information to call Prince George’s County Police at 301-516-2512. Up to $25,000 in cash prizes are being awarded.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.