New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maryland man found dead in his car Wednesday has been identified.

The body of Nesredin Essleman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot wound in his car about 6:20 a.m. in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Prince George’s County police said Essleman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his death.

Maryland police arrested a man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive messages

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or motive.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Authorities are encouraging anyone with any information to call Prince George’s County Police at 301-516-2512. Up to $25,000 in cash prizes are being awarded.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.