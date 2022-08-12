off
A Maryland man found dead in his car Wednesday has been identified.

The body of Nesredin Essleman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot wound in his car about 6:20 a.m. in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Prince George’s County police said Essleman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his death.

Prince George's County police found Nesredin Essleman, 55, of Silver Spring, dead in his car in Temple Hills on Aug. 10, 2022.

(FOX 5)

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or motive.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with any information to call Prince George’s County Police at 301-516-2512. Up to $25,000 in cash prizes are being awarded.

    Prince George’s County police found Nesredin Essleman, 55, of Silver Spring, dead in his car in Temple Hills on Aug. 10, 2022. (Prince George’s County Police)

    Prince George’s County Police responded to the scene of a body discovery in Temple Hills on August 10, 2022. (Prince George’s County Police)

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.