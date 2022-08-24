New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their connection to the LGBTQ community.

The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18 showing details of an assignment from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students with creating a “flag, poster, or proposal” intended to show the “inclusiveness of the Westland community.” The requirements also state that students must include a design of the flag and an explanation of what it represents.

Another way for students to complete the assignment is to write a letter to an author named Alex Gino asking him to “talk to our school.”

“At Westland, we strive to be an inclusive and welcoming place for all of our students and staff. In Rick Novel, the school has been able to build an LGBTQIA+ community through the initiative of the Rainbow Spectrum Club, especially talent. People express themselves freely,” it said.

In Gino’s fictional novel, “Rick,” a middle school boy named Rick must explore his own identity. When Rick learns about the Rainbow Spectrum Club in middle school, where kids of many genders and identities hang out, the middle school student begins to explore his own identity.

The Montgomery County Public Schools Communications Department released a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the assignment.

“This assignment is offered as a summer-only enrichment option, encouraged but not required. This assignment does not affect students’ grades whether they choose to participate or not,” the statement said.

Proponents of teaching gender ideology in schools say it helps LGBTQ+ youth maintain an environment of tolerance and acceptance. According to the Trevor Project, an organization that advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people, “[O]One in three transgender youth reported a suicide attempt, nearly a third reported being sexually assaulted, and more than half reported two weeks of depression.”

The issue of education has become a concern of voters. Parents across the country Schools affiliated with critical race theory or gender theory and speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in progressive curricula.

Republican elected officials in many states have tried to ban gender ideology and debate Critical race theory in classrooms Especially for younger students.

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.