In Maryland, an Amtrak train collided with a truck that had pulled onto the tracks.

A spokesperson for the Frederick County Fire Department told Fox News Digital, “The tractor trailer was on the railroad tracks when the Amtrak train was coming. “The tractor trailer had nowhere to go. The train hit the rear of the trailer and pushed the passenger into the truck. The passenger truck was then pushed into the building.”

The driver of the truck, an adult man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesman added.

“All 140 Amtrak passengers, the driver of the tractor trailer and the passenger of the passenger truck refused to be transported,” the statement said.

WRC-TV reporter Tom Lynch also posted a photo of the accident and said the truck was carrying construction equipment in Brunswick, Maryland.

Twitter user Shawn Emerson, a passenger on the train, posted a photo of the scene on social media.

“Amtrak Capitol Limited and a flatbed truck pulled in front of the train at Brunswick,” Emerson said. “I smelled an emergency brake in turn. I think we’ll be here for a while.”

Amtrak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“Capital Limited Train 29, which departed Washington (WAS) on 8/3, has stopped west of Rockville (RKV) due to a single vehicle accident on the track ahead,” posted the Twitter account for the train service. “We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

Emerson later posted that the train was moving again and traveling through Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.

“There was only superficial damage to the locomotive and train and we were cleared by Amtrak and CSX to proceed,” Emerson said. “The train beat the truck.”