A homeless coordinator in Martha’s Vineyard, the latest destination for migrants to be sent by a Republican governor in an effort to draw attention to the southern border, said the island lacks the resources to help them long-term and that they will eventually. You have to move somewhere else.

Lisa Belcastro spoke to reporters Thursday about the community’s response to newly arrived immigrants.

“We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants and we certainly don’t have the housing,” she said. “We can’t keep everyone who lives and works here.”

It came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying 50 migrants to the island off the coast of Massachusetts, known primarily as a summer vacation spot for the wealthy, prompting a wild response from local leaders.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of individuals they invite into our country through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ by encouraging illegal immigration and supporting the Biden administration’s open border policies,” the governor’s statement said. director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The community’s response to the immigrants has been positive, Belcastro said. She noted that immigrants are not asking for handouts and are instead trying to get their deposit.

“Every single person came forward and said, ‘I want a job,'” she said. “Not a single person asked for a handout. They don’t say ‘give me money or give me clothes or give me this’.”

She remembers a man asking where to catch a ferry to the mainland to find a job to take care of his family.

Belcastro said immigrants were being used as “pawns in the political game”.

“They’re human beings… and they don’t deserve to be treated the way they’re being treated,” she said. “They need care and they need our help.”

State Representative Dylan Fernandez, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, posted images of immigrants being served food and attending Spanish-language church services.

“This is a community rally to support immigrant children and families. This is America at its best,” he tweeted Thursday.

Fox News has reached out to homeless advocates on the island for comment.

DeSantis’ move has angered Democrats and is similar to that of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has stationed migrants in Chicago, Washington DC and New York City in an effort to draw attention to the federal government’s inaction at the southern border. and to ease the strain on border cities tasked with caring for immigrants newly released into the United States.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.