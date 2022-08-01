A man who attacked the Capitol with a gun has been sentenced to a long prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man who attacked the U.S. Capitol has been convicted A handgun, helmet and body armor were handed down on Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence ever handed down. In hundreds of capital riot cases.

Guy Refitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percent militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by her ankles from the Capitol building, prosecutors said. .

Refitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — was two years longer than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But that’s less than half of the 15-year prison sentence requested by federal prosecutors, who have called Refitt a domestic terrorist and want to physically remove and replace members of Congress.

Refit was the first to go on trial Jan. 6, 2021, for assault Supporters of then-President Donald Trump shut down a joint session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who presided over Refitt’s jury trial, sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Sentencing guidelines calculated by the judge ranged from seven years and three months to nine years in prison.

Friedrich rejected the prosecutors’ argument “Top Exit for Terrorism” – leading to much higher punishment – warranted in refit case. This is the first time prosecutors have requested an increased sentence for a case that took place on January 6.

“He wanted to physically and literally remove Congress,” Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the judge. “We believe he is a domestic terrorist.”

However, Friedrich questioned why Refit was credited with developing terrorism when so many other rioters engaged in violence and made similarly disruptive threats.

Longest sentence before refit Five years and three months for two men who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers at the Capitol.

Refitt, who has already served about 19 months in prison, was initially reluctant to speak to the judge during Monday’s hearing. But he changed his mind during a lunch break and apologized to police officers, lawmakers and congressional staffers at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Refitt, who calls himself an “idiot,” struggled to explain why he attacked Capital. .

“It’s a big blur,” he said. “It’s very chaotic and confusing.”

Friedrich questioned the sincerity of Refitt’s apology and repentance, noting that he had been publishing statements from prison in which he portrayed himself and other rioters as patriots who were righteously rebelling against the tyrannical US government.

“They are not patriots, they are direct threats to our democracy and deserve such punishment,” the judge said.

Refit suggests that his fiery rhetoric from prison was a necessary exaggeration to raise money to support his family.

“If I don’t tell them something that makes them money I’m on the street,” he said.

Defense attorney Clinton Broden asked for Refitt’s sentence Imprisonment not exceeding two years. Broden noted that Refit did not attack law enforcement officers or enter the Capitol building.

Videos captured a confrontation between an outnumbered Capitol Police officers and a crowd of people, including a refit who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.

According to prosecutors, Refitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet with a video camera when he advanced on the officers. He retreated after an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face, but eventually swung at other rioters who breached the building, prosecutors said.

Refitt did not testify at his trial before jurors convicted him in March His indictment totaled five counts. A jury convicted him of obstructing a joint session of Congress, interfering with police officers outside the Capitol and threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified that his father warned him and his sister, then 16, that if they reported him to the authorities they would be traitors and that “traitors will be shot.”

According to prosecutors, Guy Refitt was a member of the Texas Three Percent militia group. The Three Percent movement refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.

Refit lived in Wylie, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, with his wife and children. He moved to Washington, DC with Rocky Hardy, a fellow member of the militia group.

Hardy testified that they were both armed with holstered handguns when they attended Trump’s “Stop the Steel” rally. Before the riots. Hardy said Refit gave him two pairs of zip-tie cuffs in case he needed to detain someone.

More than 840 people were charged with federal crimes related to the riots. More than 340 of them pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 220 people were sentenced, nearly half of whom were sentenced to prison terms. About 150 have had their trial dates extended to 2023.

Refitt is one of seven Capitol riot defendants to have received a jury trial so far. Jurors unanimously found the seven guilty on all counts of their respective indictments.

Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege .