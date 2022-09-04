New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A man with a gun was taken into custody outside the US Open on Saturday afternoon, according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A source told the Post that the man tried to enter the tournament with a gun and showed it to police.

Crews confronted the armed man as he walked through security, at which point he pulled out a weapon and swore at a policeman before running toward the parking lot.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams crashes out in third round, ending illustrious career

However, another source said two people in the vehicle tried to escape from the police who were driving towards the tournament. One of them got out of the car and threw the gun on the ground. The man has been taken into custody by the police, but the driver is still at large.

Police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Man held at gunpoint in parking lot Detained.

Earlier this week, the FBI issued an alert on anti-vaxxers who crossed the Canadian-US border to protest the tournament.

Novak Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018 and reached the final in 2021, has not participated in this year’s tournament since then. He was not vaccinated against COVID-19 . The man said he was discussing his plans to visit the tournament on Reddit.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Saturday is the sixth day of the tournament which will continue till September 11.