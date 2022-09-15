A man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jamie Sark in 2021 on Lennox Island.

Christopher Douglas Sark of Lennox Island, PEI, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jamie Sark.

The application was filed with the Summerside Court on Thursday morning.

The body of 28-year-old Jamie Sark was found in a dense forest on Lennox Island off the north shore of PEI in November 2021.

Sark was a member of the Lennox First Nation. He has been missing since the end of August, and his disappearance has led to an intense search that has sometimes extended to other Maritime provinces.

One of the many photos of Jamie Sark that his sister Kelly posted on social media months after he disappeared in August 2021. (Facebook)

In April, the RCMP arrested 32-year-old Christopher Douglas Sark, also from Lennox Island. He was charged with manslaughter.

Speaking before a court in Summerside on Thursday morning, Jamie Sark’s mother Joyce Sark told CBC News that “it’s a long road and it’s hard when all of a sudden … your son is missing.”

Joyce Sark, mother of Jamie Sark, speaks in front of the Summerside Courthouse on Thursday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

She said that two or three months after his August disappearance, she had no hope that Jamie would be found alive.

Sark and her family members have attended every court hearing since Christopher Sark, including the one on Thursday when he pleaded guilty.

“A lot of them don’t have the closure that we get,” she said, referring to other families looking for missing loved ones.

Christopher Sark is scheduled to return to Summerside Court for sentencing on November 15 at 9 am ET.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Jamie Sark at this difficult time,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said in a press release after the application was filed. “The RCMP would like to thank the community for their patience and support during this investigation.”