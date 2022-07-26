A man is accused of threatening to shoot black shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store.

Enlarge this image switch title Usman Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Usman Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington state citizen was arrested and charged after he allegedly called a Buffalo, New York supermarket and threatened to kill black people there and at a nearby store in the area, authorities said.

Joey David George, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of interstate threats after police said he repeatedly called the Tops supermarket store on July 19 and 20 asking how many black people were in the store.

AT federal criminal complaint received by NPRGeorge, who used the alias “Peter”, said that he “would make the news if he shot all blacks, including all women, children and babies.”

George asked a Tops store employee if the store had been cleared, telling the employee that there was a chance he was already in the store or “somewhere nearby” according to the complaint.

He then said that if he didn’t see anyone in the store, he would drive to the nearest Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, the complaint said. A Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue saw a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people.

According to the complaint, during the second phone call, George allegedly ranted about a “race war”, saying that “that’s what’s going on in the blue state.”

He later tried to block his phone number using *67, but law enforcement officials say they were still able to trace the phone number back to George, identifying him as the person who called.

In addition to calling Buffalo, George is also accused of calling and threatening a restaurant in San Bruno, California in May 2022. does not close after 20 minutes, according to the complaint.

The federal criminal complaint details other threatening calls George allegedly made over the past year at a company in Maryland, Connecticut and Washington state. In each case, George allegedly used racial slurs and threatened to shoot business customers out of “racial hatred”.

“The Buffalo community is trying to recover from the horrific shooting at the Tops Grocery Store. I can’t imagine the fear such hate-fueled threats evoke in those who are just trying to get on with their daily lives,” US Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement. statement.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of hatred in our community and will not sit idly by while people try to terrorize others across our country,” he added.

George is currently being held at the federal detention center in Seatac, Washington, pending further court hearings.

The calls come two months after the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and just days after the store officially reopened its doors to the public on July 15.

The Jefferson Avenue store, one of the few grocery stores catering to a predominantly black population, opened in July 2003.