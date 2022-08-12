A man in the center of Sask. Amber Alert drove illegally through barbed wire fence: US officials

The two children at the center of an Amber Alert message released Monday in Saskatchewan remain safe with South Dakota authorities, but more details are emerging about their journey, including how they, their mother, and her civilian partner crossed the border.

According to Mid County Sheriff Ron Mervin, their mother and her civil partner, Benjamin Martin Moore, a convicted sex offender, were arrested in South Dakota around 11:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed on Friday that both are still in police custody.

On Tuesday night, Saskatchewan police expanded their search for the 7-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother to South Dakota after receiving evidence suggesting the group had moved to the US state.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the group illegally crossed the border into Montana by driving over a barbed wire fence near Turner’s port of entry. The agency did not provide any details about the time or date of the border crossing in the press release.

Le Havre sector CBP agents patrolling the international border found the cut fence and informed the RCMP, according to a report released Thursday.

“The Le Havre sector used a Border Patrol agent assigned to the National Security Investigation Task Force to assist in the search for this individual,” CBP said in a statement. “Moore was apprehended through inter-agency assistance and cooperation and is currently in custody pending prosecution.”

Campers are alarmed to see children in tent city

Officers located the group at the Glencoe Camp resort in Sturgis, South Dakota, more than 930 kilometers from their home in Eastend, Sask, according to the RCMP.

Mervin said the police were lucky to find the fugitives because hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts take part in the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, many of whom live in campsites.

“We all started checking places where people were staying and checking campsites, and we were lucky enough to find one of the campsites where they were staying,” he said.

Vacationers say Moore, 50, posed as a security guard at the resort.

“This guy was wearing a security shirt that everyone else who worked as a campsite guard was wearing — exactly the same clothes,” William Dukes of Scottsdale, Arizona, told CBC.

The resort posted on social media that its security team helped locate and apprehend Moore, but did not respond to a CBC request for comment.

Brian Lester says he and his wife were surprised to see the kids on Sunday because they thought it was an adults-only campsite.

“I was a little shocked,” Lester told the Canadian press from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, “I was shocked that a parent would think it would be okay to bring a child to a rally, especially this campsite,” which is associated with a motorcycle rally.

Dukes told CP that the Sturgis rally draws bikers from all over the United States and Canada for 10 days of partying and motorcycle riding.

Head of RCMP Supt. Tyler Bates talks to reporters. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

According to Lester, the group did not have a tent and slept in the car. He reported their presence to the campsite authorities and was told there was no age limit.

Lester said he also raised the issue with a campsite guard later Sunday. It was then that a man whom Lester said he later recognized as Moore approached him and said he was with the children.

“He says: “We came from Canada. I work as a security guard during the week of the rally,” Lester told CP.

According to Lester, the children didn’t look confused and he didn’t see any violence.

Lester said he and his wife found out about the Amber Alert on Wednesday morning and their hearts sank when they got to know the kids and Moore. They immediately called the authorities and were told that the children had been found.

“We were relieved, but we still had a hole in our stomach that we no longer followed—we didn’t follow our intuition,” he said.

Arrest

Dukes was driving up to the campground when he saw that the police were not letting anyone in or out. He found out about the Amber Alert while eating, but says he had no idea what was going on until he got back to the campground.

“In fact, we first saw the mother being pulled out of the sheriff’s car,” Dukes told CBC. “She was wearing handcuffs. And then they put new shackles and chains on her.”

He said officers then dragged Moore out of another sheriff’s car and also handcuffed and shackled Moore, but he says he never saw the children.

“It was pretty crazy to see something like that,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Mervin said earlier this week that the fugitives tried to leave in their van but were stopped and arrested without incident.

Moore, mother is still in custody

The RCMP said Social Services investigated Moore when he left with the children and their mother before police could question him. The officers went to their house in Eastend, Sask, about 315 kilometers southwest of Regina, only to find it deserted.

It was then that the Saskatchewan RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Moore, accusing him of failing to report information to the registration center within a week of the change of residence, as required by the Sex Offenders Registration Act.

Later that day, the Amber Alert was extended to South Dakota.

The RCMP say they are working with US authorities to coordinate Moore’s return to Canada, but no date has been confirmed. No additional charges have been filed, Mounties said, but the investigation is ongoing.

According to the RCMP, the mother was not charged in Canada.