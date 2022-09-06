New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash in a parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said a man died Sunday morning after the car he was driving crashed into a wall on the roof level of the Terminal 4 parking garage.

The accident forced the closure of some lanes on the northbound side of Terminal 4 for several hours as crews made repairs, and the roof level was also restricted as police investigated the crash.

Police on Monday identified the driver of the car involved in the crash as 54-year-old Torrey Reed, but no other information about him was immediately released.