A man has been awarded $4.4 million in damages after being racially lambasted at Walmart.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

An Oregon jury ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a black man who filed a lawsuit alleging he was racist profiled and harassed by an employee while shopping.

In a lawsuit filed against the retail giant last year, Michael Mangum alleges that back in March 2020, he was followed at a Walmart store in Wood Village, Oregon by one of the store’s asset protection employees.

“Mr Mangum did not act aggressively, did not look drunk or stoned, and said [911] operator, “he just keeps checking on me,” the criminal statement says.

Mangum, in an amended complaint obtained by NPR, says he was asked to leave after confronting a security officer identified in the complaint as Joe Williams. During the altercation, Williams threatened to call the authorities if Mangum did not leave the store.

Mangum, who works as a counselor for at-risk youth in the Portland area, refused to leave.

Mangam’s attorney, Greg Kafuri, told NPR that Walmart should use the verdict to evaluate its security practices and who is hired to carry out those duties.

“They don’t play a role in their community. They don’t care about the rights of their customers,” he said.

Randy Hargrove, Walmart’s senior director of national media relations, told NPR in a statement that the company considers the verdict “excessive” and “unsupported by evidence.”

“Protecting Walmart’s assets has never stopped Mr. Mangum. He interfered with our employees when they were on surveillance and then stopped confirmed shoplifters and then refused to leave despite being repeatedly asked to do so by our employees and Multnomah County, Oregon deputies.” he added.

Hargrove said the retail giant is reviewing its options, including post-litigation petitions.

According to Hargrove, Williams no longer works at Walmart. The company did not elaborate on why and when Williams left his post.

According to Associated Pressthe store and Walmart corporate officials kept Williams on the job for several more months after the incident, eventually firing him in July 2020 for “mishandling $35 worth of Walmart property.”

Cafuri said the company’s response to the lawsuit was disappointing and it should have taken more responsibility for Williams.

“Walmart’s response to this verdict shows that they don’t have a policy – ​​or at least no policy that they are willing to enforce – to ensure the integrity and integrity of their loss prevention. [associates]Kafuri said. They don’t learn anything. They don’t listen.”

The retail giant has faced similar accusations of racial discrimination from shoppers.

Last year, two black people in Texas filed a lawsuit against Walmart, alleging they were unfairly accused of shoplifting while trying to return a TV. The men, Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, are seeking a jury trial in addition to compensatory and punitive damages. according to NBC News.

Earlier this year, a black man in Georgia also filed a lawsuit after he was handcuffed and accused of stealing by a loss prevention employee at Walmart in Fayetteville, according to the data. Washington Post.