A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a Dutch soldier training in Indiana and wounding two others, the Indianapolis Police Department said.

Shamar Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Simmi Poetsema, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Poetsema Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Two other Dutch soldiers also sustained fatal injuries in the firing.

The victims were in Indiana for training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, an Army base about 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Law enforcement is tight-lipped about what led to the shooting outside the Hampton Inn, where the soldiers were staying, but Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said there was a disturbance at a bar.

“As I understand it, there was a fight in a bar, a brawl, and the Dutch guards went back to their hotel. I’m not entirely sure what they were doing outside, but I’m told the alleged criminals did it. A drive-by shooting and ultimately three victims of that shooting,” Hogsett said Monday.

The Muscattuck Urban Training Center, where Dutch soldiers trained, is the largest urban training facility in the United States, offering users a “globally unique, urban and rural, multi-domain operating environment”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.