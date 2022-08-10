New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s a red-hot record!

A California man recently broke the world record for eating the most ghost peppers in one minute.

Gregory Foster was recognized by Guinness World Records on Monday for eating 17 ghost peppers – known as bhut jolokia – in 60 seconds.

Foster broke the record on November 14, 2021 in San Diego, California, according to a Guinness press release. In total, Foster ate 3.98 ounces of ghost chili.

Ghost peppers can register 1 million or more Scoville Heat Units (SHU), while jalapeño peppers register between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU, the press release said.

“This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of super hot peppers,” Foster said in a statement.

He added, “As a chilli lover, I am trying to create awareness and excitement around the super-hot. [chilies] there.”

Foster already holds two other world records, including the record for the most Carolina Reaper peppers eaten in one minute, which he broke in 2017, and the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper peppers, which he broke in December 2021.

“This attempt to achieve another Guinness World Record with my current position was purely a personal effort [ones]” Foster said of his Ghost Peppers record. “I like eating peppers and pushing myself.”

