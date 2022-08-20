New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Louisiana mother and daughter have been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing dogs at their training facility.

Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimmer, 21, face two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The two were arrested after authorities were alerted to a social media video of Frey hitting a Cane Corso dog over the head with a riding crop. Detectives then began an investigation and confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Police were thus able to establish “sufficient probable cause to support the original complaint,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both accused have been released on $10,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is “very active and ongoing” and the mother and daughter could face additional charges.

“I want to thank the public for being with us as we conduct a full and thorough investigation into these allegations,” Sheriff Mark Wood said in a Facebook post. “

“I want to commend our animal control department and our detectives for continuing to investigate this incident and following the evidence, not bowing to pressure to make a quick arrest,” he added. “We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law.”

Frey’s attorney, Brad Drell, insists his client is innocent, saying in a statement to People magazine, “I want to be clear that Tina Frey has never harmed or injured a dog in her care. She is a respected dog trainer and qualified to train. . other coaches.”

Drell said Frey is an “expert” in dealing with the Cane Corso breed.

“Weighing more than 100 pounds, they have the potential to be very dangerous to humans if not trained property,” he said, pointing to recent incidents in which the breed has attacked people.

Addressing the video depicting the alleged abuse, the attorney said the clip of Frey “using a squirt [a short whip] A dog named “Fenixx” creates the false impression that dogs are being injured.

“So The video is disturbing “For many to see, it’s important to understand that at the time Fenixx was trying to chew a leash, which would have allowed Fenixx to bite Ms. Frey or her daughter,” he said.

The video shows two women each holding a leash and pulling it in opposite directions as a woman, identified as Drell Frey, whips the animal.

He said Frey used a quirt to stop the dog from biting the dog with a leash, and noted that the video shows Frey and Fenix’s owner using the quirt on themselves and “not feeling any pain.”

“While the quirt makes some noise, it’s flexible and not painful,” Drell said. “I understand that many people feel, and some strongly believe, that Quirt cannot be used to improve a dog, but using Quirt is not inhumane under the law. Fenix ​​was not harmed in any way, as shown in the video.”