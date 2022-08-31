New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Los Angeles man who has spent the past five months under house arrest in a Venezuelan prison is calling on the Biden administration to help free him and for the president not to forget about him.

“No one should be released at their greatest need and when they are most vulnerable,” Evin Hernandez, who was arrested in Venezuela on March 31, told The Associated Press in a jailhouse recording earlier this month. “However, I don’t think my government feels that way about me.”

Hernandez was arrested at the Colombia-Venezuelan border days before returning to the United States from vacation. His family says he traveled from the city of Medellin with a Venezuelan girlfriend who needed her passport stamped to resolve her immigration status in Colombia.

After arriving by bus in the Colombian city of Cucuta, they took a taxi to the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, according to an account Hernandez shared with his family. A fourth person, sitting in the front seat, is allegedly offering his services as a guide who can help them navigate the border chaos, squatters, gang-ridden areas and crowds of people going back and forth at illegal crossings.

Maduro’s ‘crimes against humanity’ risk whitewashing in pursuit of Venezuelan oil, experts warn

Before they knew it, the taxi was stopped on a dirt road and the two were ordered to get out and walk to the invisible border that separates the two countries.

Once Hernandez realized his mistake, it was too late to turn back. According to his family, a man with a rifle demanded he cough up $100. When he protested that he had no cash, they hanged him on the head.

Venezuela’s opposition pressures us to stop considering oil imports

When his captors found his American passport, they told him he was in trouble and handed him over to security forces, who they say held him for weeks on charges of “criminal organization” and “conspiracy.”

Hernandez also says there are at least ten other Americans in Venezuela, including five oil executives and three veterans, who feel “our government has abandoned us.”

Hernandez, 44, who has spent the past 15 years as an employee of the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office, says it’s been months since he or any of his fellow Americans have seen a courtroom, or they have no hope. To get a fair trial.

Poverty in Venezuela led him to cross the southern border

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a U.S. citizen to Fox News Digital in 2022 and said the department was in contact with the family and was “closely monitoring” the situation. A spokesman would not comment further “due to privacy concerns”.

Hernandez, who could spend up to 16 years in prison if convicted, said the uncertainty, isolation and human rights abuses are worsening, with two Americans already attempting suicide and a third on the brink of daily mental breakdown.

“If you don’t get us out soon, there might be no one left to save,” he said.

Venezuela’s Vice President meets Russia’s ‘good friend’ Lavrov

In July, Biden last month Signed an executive order The goal is to provide more information to the families of American citizens detained abroad and to impose harsher penalties on criminals, terrorists and government officials.

Pursuant to the new executive order, the State Department will update its Travel Advisory Risk Indicator to include a “D” for wrongful detention abroad, in an effort to inform Americans and highlight countries that pose a “high risk.” wrongful arrest.

Senior administration officials said the State Department would slap a “D” designation on China, Iran, Russia, Burma, North Korea and Venezuela.

Click here to get the Fox News app

At least three of the 11 Americans detained in Venezuela are in similar condition. They include Jerrell Kennemore, a computer programmer arrested within a week of Hernandez, and two former Green Berets who took part in a botched 2020 beach assault aimed at ousting Maduro.

In addition, Hernandez’s plea for help comes at the same time that WNBA star Brittany Griner’s arrest in Russia has prompted prominent figures around the world to call on the Biden administration to release her.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Brooke Syngman and The Associated Press contributed to this report