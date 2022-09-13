New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II has died On September 8, 2022, she succeeded her eldest son Charles as king.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have three other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Through her four children, the Queen had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren by the time of her death.

King Charles III

King Charles III Full name is Charles Philip Arthur George and he was born on November 14, 1948. When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 after her husband’s death, Charles was just four years old.

King Charles III met Camilla Parker-Bowles at a polo match, but both married other men when he left for the Royal Navy. She married Andrew Parker-Bowles and he married Lady Diana Spencer. King Charles and Princess Diana have two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident After she and Charles divorced in 1997. In 2005, King Charles married Camilla and she was given the title Duchess of Cornwall.

When King Charles III became king after his mother’s death in September 2022, Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort, which is given to the wife of a reigning monarch.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. She was born on August 15, 1950. Her title was Anne, Princess Royal.

Princess Anne was married twice. She first married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and they have two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. She married her current husband Vice Admiral Timothy Lawrence in 1992. She decided not to give royal titles to her children.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is 10 years younger than Princess Anne. He was born Andrew Albert Christian Edward on February 19, 1960 and received the title Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Prince Andrew married Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson in 1986 and they had two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, before divorcing in 1996.

Prince Andrew retreated from his royal duties back in 2019 following his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward is the Queen’s youngest and fourth child. He was born Edward Antony Richard Lewis on March 10, 1964. For the most part, he stayed out of the public eye for many years. He is married to Sophie Rhys-Jones, whom he married in 1999, and they have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.