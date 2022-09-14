Entertainment A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II's... Entertainment A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest child, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex By printveela editor - September 14, 2022 13 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 11 Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. His elder brother was King Charles III. Prince Edward was born on March 10, 1964. (Anwar Hussain/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 11 Prince Edward has three older siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. (Anwar Hussain/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 11 Prince Edward is a sports fan and has been for many years. He is a part of Paralympic GB and Commonwealth Games Federation some of the sports related groups. Prince Edward is a big part of the royal family. He was close to his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Prince Edward's older sibling Charles became king after the death of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Prince Edward's older brother was married to the late Princess Diana. King Charles III is now married to Queen Consort Camilla. Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prince Edward is passionate about his charitable work, including focusing on The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which Prince Philip launched in 1956 to help young people gain skills they can use for the rest of their lives. Before the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward assisted Her Majesty in her royal duties. In the line of succession, Prince Edward is 13th. The next in line to the throne is King Charles III's eldest son, Prince William. Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 