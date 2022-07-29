New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A local boxer died Wednesday at a Houston seafood restaurant after he was dining with a female friend when her estranged husband opened fire, authorities said.

Maurenzo Smith, 44, was at the Crab Station Oyster Bar with the woman. She was at the restaurant to get a divorce from her 61-year-old husband, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

After a 20-minute conversation, the husband left and returned and discharged two guns.

“When he came back, he shot the male that was with her multiple times and he tried to shoot her, but he missed,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mjr. Susan Cotter.

Smith was seriously injured. The woman fled the restaurant on foot and called 911 from a nearby business.

Smith’s sisters were shocked by her husband’s fatal act.

“He talked to him yesterday. I don’t know the conversation. But when my brother got off the phone, he said everything was fine, the gentleman was a cool guy,” Smith’s sister Ida Carter told Fox Houston.

Smith was an avid boxer who had been in the sport since he was a teenager, she said.

“My brother was an innocent bystander. He was just trying to help. She wasn’t his girlfriend, which is very misleading information. He was just trying to help somebody,” Carter said.

After the shooting, the suspect shot himself in the head, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation.