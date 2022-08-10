New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Isiah Jarvis of Oklahoma had a scary moment as he was hit in the helmet by a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship.

However, the nibber immediately touched the heart.

Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton was visibly shaken as Jarvis lay in the batter’s box. After Jarvis gets up and arrives first, Shelton notices how upset he is, so he decides to comfort him.

Shelton was ejected from the game after Jarvis visited the mound briefly with his team and coaches.

But before anyone could join the two at the mound, Jarvis seemed to have some encouraging words for Shelton, who embraced on the mound.

As Texas East’s head coach walked to the mound, his Mike Jarvis was caught telling Shelton “doing great” in the ultimate sign of sportsmanship.

Texas East (Pearland Little League) won the game 9-4 and advanced to Williamsport.