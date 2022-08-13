New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Local police shut down her operation after receiving a complaint about an 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival.

Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer told her to close the stand. WJW-TV reported .

“Well, they were really sorry they had to shut me down but they gave me $20 to try and pay for it,” Baker said, adding that the officer gave her $20 to use to purchase the necessary permit.

Alliance Police Lt. Don Wensel told WJW-TV that police received complaints from festival organizers who seemed conflicted about voicing their concerns but ultimately required officers to enforce local ordinances.

“I can definitely say he didn’t want to shut her down, but, I mean, you get the call, he has to do it. He definitely did the right thing, you know, in the situation he was put in,” Moore, Katrina Asa’s mother, told the outlet. .

Wenzel said that while police are not targeting children selling lemonade, a city ordinance in Alliance that requires vendors to obtain a license before selling products to the public created this “unusual situation.”

“To get a food vendors license, it only lasts for five days and its $40 for five days, so it’s out of the picture. If she wants to sell on the street, she has to get a street permit. If she sells in front of a business, we have to get a solicitor’s permission, ” Moore said.

A Baker’s lemonade stand reopened Friday in front of local business owner Eric Strata’s location, and police said they would not intervene. Levels had seen a Facebook post about Baker’s plight and offered to help with the permitting process.

“He (the officer) wanted to do his job, but it felt so unfair to me because she’s 8 years old, she’s just an innocent girl who wants to be inspired and want to do something with herself. Why shut it down?” Level said.

Countless people have stopped at the lemonade stand since the initial incident, and Baker has made hundreds of dollars, WJW-TV reported.

“I understand the rules, I understand why it got shut down. It’s just a sad, sad situation,” Moore said.

The Alliance Police Department and festival organizers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.