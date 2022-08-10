New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they might not otherwise have.

Lately, the NBA superstar’s mission has shifted into another gear.

James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James School in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway.

It’s the perfect way to celebrate a student whose father died four years ago. James Bromsey II shared with family and friends his dream of his son being in the Akron Soap Box Derby, an event that dates back to 1934.

“My son was six months old when his father told him he was going to compete in the soapbox derby,” recalls Tomika Pope.

Bromsey promised to attend the event in June. He was treated to a VIP experience by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, which put a paint job on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford to include logos, colors and wording associated with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Bromsey rode in the pace car, climbed up to the spotter’s stand and had a meet-and-greet session with Buescher.

“When did you do your first jerk? He said he didn’t flip, but asked Buescher if his car recently caught fire. Buescher told his guests that his father had him racing.

“Dad’s racing too,” Bromsey said quietly.

During a tour of RFK’s hauler, where the team had a peek through an overhead opening into his two-car storage space, Bromsey’s aunt, Tracy Gholston, was almost brought to tears. Gholston said her brother died in 2018 shortly after a battle with pneumonia.

“He could have led this tour,” she choked. “It was so emotional to see how God put it all together.”

Bromsey added: “He tells you about all the cars.”

Bromsey was also given access to the garage area, where he posed for pictures and pointed to the I Promise School logo on Buescher’s car. He then walked behind the Mustang as it pushed it down the track and Buscher finished 16th in a 37-car race won by Kevin Harvick. No. 4 Ford.

James is a minority owner of Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of RFK Racing. He opened I Promise School four years ago, in partnership with his family foundation and Akron City Schools, to full capacity with third- through eighth-graders, aiming to support children facing the same challenges he faced during a challenging childhood.

Before the race, James wished Buscher well on Twitter and Bromsey celebrated the experience.

“It’s amazing to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for James at the track,” James said. “He’s an amazing kid with a passion for racing. We want to show him that anything is possible if you go out and chase your dreams. And with the No. 17 car representing all of us, we want all the kids in Akron to know. There’s nothing out there for them.”

Did a day at the track inspire Bromsey to someday become a NASCAR driver?

“I’ll stick to the soapbox derby,” he said with a laugh.