‘A League of Their Own’ gets a makeover into an ambitious but uneven Amazon series

(CNN) Thirty years later, “A League of Their Own” has gotten a major makeover in the narratively ambitious but uneven Amazon series, providing timely filters on the World War II-era drama. Specifically, the show considers what it was like to be lesbian or black during that time period, with the show running a slow march through the seasons with parallel tracks.

The basic bones of the popular story by Penny Marshall -directed film hasn’t changed — focusing on an all-women’s baseball league formed during the war — and yes, someone still says “you don’t cry in baseball.” But the emphasis has shifted as the role of the manager (Tom Hanks there, Nick Offerman here) has been significantly reduced and the casual misperceptions of the era have grown significantly.

It unfolds primarily through two stories: Carson (Abbie Jacobson, who also created the series with Will Graham), who runs away from home while her husband is in the service to play and comes to some important realizations about herself; and Max (Chante Adams), who has a killer fastball but can’t play because blacks are excluded from the women’s leagues, since they were in the majors after the war.

They are surrounded by a colorful cast of characters, starting with the charming and free-spirited Greta ( “good place” D’Arcy Carden), who has her own system — “the rules I want to keep myself safe in,” as she puts it — to survive in this male-dominated world; and Kleins (Gbemisola Ikumelo, particularly good), Max’s married friend, who is supportive of her baseball dreams but wants her to join a settled-down club.

Mostly, the series is a reminder that the good old days weren’t so good for everyone — with male announcers shouting “These diamond girls are still housewives at heart!” — Capturing the ignorance that surrounds disadvantaged groups, a straight woman is nervous about being around gay people, saying it “spreads like the flu.”

