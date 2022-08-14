New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump’s lawyer confirmed in a June letter that Mar-a-Lago still does not have any classified material, two sources familiar with the investigation tell Fox News.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump on Monday and seized items including 11 sets of classified material.

Trump said after the warrant was publicly released Friday that the documents taken by federal agents were “all classified.”

Trump’s lawyers previously held a high-level meeting with figures from the Justice Department and the FBI in June, which the former president briefly attended, but it is unclear whether the letter was signed at the meeting.

Attorneys for former presidents can face serious legal consequences if they knowingly provide false information to law enforcement.

Agents from the FBI seized records marked classified and some of the top secret during their raid.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, after the warrant was made public, Trump disputed whether the documents seized by the FBI were classified.

“Number one, it’s all declassified. Number two, they don’t have to ‘seize’ anything. They can do whatever they want without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It’s in secure storage. An extra lock was put up at their request…” Trump said. “They can have them whenever they want—including a long time ago. All they have to do is ask. The bigger issue is what they are going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified. Has President Obama been to Chicago?”

After Trump’s social media post, the National Archives and Records Administration said in a press release that former President Obama no longer has control over presidential records from his administration.

“Office 45,” all storage rooms and all other rooms used by Trump and his staff, were searched Monday, the warrant said.

