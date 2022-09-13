New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The family of a girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on Monday criticized a plea deal after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.

Reed was due to go to trial later this month and faced up to seven years in prison before a deal was reached. With the deal, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faces up to four years in prison. The sentence will be pronounced on October 28.

Reed’s pickup truck hit two parked cars on an interstate entrance ramp, seriously injuring then-5-year-old Ariel Young in Missouri. The crash happened the day before the Chiefs were set to leave for Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV.

Investigators said Reid was driving under the influence of alcohol at 84 mph when his truck crashed into cars near Arrowhead Stadium.

Ariel suffered a traumatic injury. She was one of the five injured in the accident.

“The five victims of this crime are outraged that the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowed by law,” said Tom Porto, attorney for Ariel’s family. “The defendant is a previous offender whose actions left a 5-year-old girl in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

One of the vehicles Reid hit stalled due to a dead battery and the second belonged to Ariel’s mother, who arrived on the scene to help. The Chiefs reached a confidential settlement with Ariel’s family last year to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

Circuit Judge Charles McKenzie made it clear to Reid that he could serve a short prison term and be placed on probation if he qualifies for good behavior.

“I’m really sorry for what I did,” Reed said. “I made a huge mistake and I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

Reed graduated from a drug treatment program in Pennsylvania in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.