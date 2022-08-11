New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

JT Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally by NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs as the Phillies won for the 12th time in 13 games. They are 41-19 since June 1, finishing second in the wild card race.

“We feel like we’re in the game until the final out,” Schwarber said. “That’s a good pitcher out there. We showed we can do things like that. We’re never going to get out in the ballgame.”

JJ Blade had a single, double, triple and drove in a run for Miami, which lost nine of 11.

Alcantara (10-5), a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young Award, opened the day with a 1.88 ERA. He allowed just two hits and was leading 3-1 before the Phillies tagged him for six hits in the eighth.

“It was a little shocking,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Jean Segura led off the inning with a swinging bunt that didn’t even reach third base for an infield hit. After Bryson Stott’s solid single, Brandon Marsh pulled the bat back twice before driving off an 0-2 pitch for an RBI single to pull Philadelphia within a run.

After a lengthy mound visit, Schwarber tied it by hitting the next pitch for an RBI single, putting runners on first and third.

With the 23,021 crowd in a frenzy, Rhys Hoskins hit a broken bat liner that was caught by shortstop Miguel Rojas, who doubled off Marsh at third. Alec Bohm followed with a single as Schwarber beat a throw by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz to third.

Realmuto followed with a tiebreaking single to left on the next pitch to end Alcantara.

“Exciting,” Realmuto said. “We had a lot of fun.”

Alcantara struck out four in 7 2-3 innings. He leads the NL in innings and complete games and is trying to become the first player in the Marlins’ 30-year history to win the Cy Young. His ERA rose to 2.01.

The right-hander thinks he might have been swinging his pitches when the Phillies connected for those four straight hits in the eighth, and said he plans to spend time watching video of that inning Thursday.

“I don’t know what happened,” Alcantara said. “I was throwing strikes, my best pitches. They got me tonight.”

So he was puzzled by the results, thinking he could tell one way.

“I trust my stuff a lot and I know what I’ve got,” he said.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two for his eighth save. Andrew Bellatti (3-3) got the win despite giving up a run in the eighth.

Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs on six hits in six innings in his second start with the Phillies after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline last week. He struck out four and walked two.

“Definitely one to build on,” Syndergaard said.

Jacob Stallings’ two-out single in the second gave Miami a 1-0 lead. The Marlins faced another in the fourth on Charles LeBlanc’s bloop single to short right field against a drawn-in Phillies infield after Blayde’s leadoff triple. Blede hit a double off the wall in the eighth to make it 3-1.

Schwarber had an RBI double in the sixth.

BASERUNNING BLUNDER

After a single to start the game, Joey Wendle doubled at first base when he misread a Miguel Rojas liner to the outfield that went past second base and failed to return to first after right fielder Nick Castellanos did. A good running catch.

On-base LeBlanc

LeBlanc extended his on-base streak to start his career with a second-inning single to 10 consecutive games. He is batting .455 during the stretch.

Next

Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36) faced off against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61) in the three-game finale on Thursday afternoon.